5-star CB Denver Harris to announce on Saturday

Galena Park North Shore cornerback Denver Harris is not announcing on Wednesday, choosing instead to hold off on making his commitment public until after his team’s state championship game on Saturday. Harris can sign at any point before the early signing period ends on Friday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies are the four finalists for the consensus five-star prospect after all four schools hosted Harris for official visits. The Aggies were the last school to host Harris, who has been a frequent visitor in Aggieland since the summer.

So although Texas appeared to be in a strong position for Harris early in the recruiting process, Texas A&M held all the momentum in recent days with the 6’1, 180-pounder looking close to a lock to join the elite Aggies recruiting class.

But with Harris pushing back his announcement and the big Early Signing Day for the Longhorns, there’s increasingly a belief that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff can close with Harris and add another big piece to the secondary. At the absolute least, the possibility remains in play.

Harris is the No. 17 player nationally and the No. 3 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.