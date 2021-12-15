Report: Texas RBs coach Stan Drayton in negotiations to become Temple HC

More than two weeks after Texas Longhorns associate head coach/run game coordinator/running backs coach Stan Drayton was initially mentioned as a candidate to receive his first head-coaching opportunity with the Temple Owls, he’s now emerging as the top choice, according to the Philadephia Inquirer.

In fact, new Temple athletics director Arthur Johnson, a longtime Texas administrator who took the job back in October, is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Drayton, who was touted as a future head coach by Tom Herman when he hired Drayton in early 2017. An announcement could come as soon as this week.

On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman reported that Johnson was down to Drayton and Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown, a former Temple assistant. But the relationship between Drayton and Johnson may have tipped the scales in favor of the Texas assistant.

Called a “home-run hire” by Herman nearly five years ago, Drayton was one of two assistants retained by new head coach Steve Sarkisian this season, in part because of his recent success as a recruiter, but also because Drayton is known as one of the best running backs coaches in all of football.

The Cleveland, Ohio native won a Division III national championship in 1990 as a running back at Allegheny, where started his coaching career in 1993. After stints at Eastern Michigan, Penn, Villanova, and Bowling Green, Drayton spent three years with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive quality control coach and special teams assistant. In 2004, Drayton returned to college football as an assistant at Mississippi State before reuniting with Urban Meyer at Florida for three seasons.

When Drayton was hired by Meyer again at Ohio State, he had one of the most successful stints of his coaching career, mentoring Carlos Hyde to a 1,500-yard season in 2013 and then helping Meyer and Herman win a national championship with Ezekiel Elliott leading the way on the ground.

In two years back in the NFL on the coaching staff with the Chicago Bears, Drayton helped fifth-round pick Jordan Howard set a franchise rookie rushing record in 2016.

At Texas, Drayton was responsible for recruiting and developing Bijan Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2020 class, as well as helping former high school quarterback Roschon Johnson adjust seamlessly to the position.

If Drayton does take the Temple job, Texas may be able to approximate Drayton’s recruiting success, but finding another coach as capable of developing running backs may be next to impossible.