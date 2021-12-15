3-star WR Savion Red signs with Texas

A massively eventful Early Signing Day continued on Wednesday for the Texas Longhorns with the afternoon commitment of South Grand Prairie wide receiver Savion Red.

BREAKING: #Texas lands Grand Prairie standout Savion Red, giving the #Longhorns a versatile athlete that played all over the field for the Gophers. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/nuz0VCusge — Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) December 15, 2021

Savion Red celebrates with family after making his commitment to Texas. pic.twitter.com/XslLLZs4j3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 15, 2021

Texas announced his signing moments after his commitment became public.

A late target for Texas, Red committed to SMU in September, but reopened his recruitment when Sonny Dykes left for TCU and then picked up his offer from Texas at the end of November. He was an official visitor on the Forty Acres over the weekend and the Longhorns quickly became the favorite with four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

A 5’10, 210-pounder, Red is built like a running back and has experience playing wide receiver and quarterback at South Grand Prairie. In 2021, he rushed for 1,367 yards and 20 touchdowns while primarily playing behind center, throwing for 857 yards and seven touchdowns. Red compiled more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns throughout his high school career.

Considered a consensus three-star prospect, Red is ranked as the No. 1,420 player nationally and the No. 183 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Red joins Spearman’s Brenen Thompson as the wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class with Texas trending for former commit Armani Winfield, who will announce his decision on Wednesday afternoon.