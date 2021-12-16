Longhorn Republic Podcast: Early Signing Day reaction

After a wild recruiting weekend, the Texas Longhorns still had some surprises up their sleeves heading into National Signing Day. The Texas staff managed to flip three priority targets from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oklahoma Sooners, en routed to landing the No. 5 class in the country and the top class in the conference. Outside of the flips, Texas also managed to land yet another top-tier offensive lineman as the day drew to a close. We take a look at who is still left on the board and who we think will make an immediate impact for the Longhorns heading into 2022.

We also dive in on the basketball team’s big win over Arkansas Pine Bluff and celebrate Texas players who earned recognition for successful years in volleyball and soccer.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )