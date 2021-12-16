Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former TCU HC Gary Patterson will reportedly meet with Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski in Austin today

247Sports reports that former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who was relived of his duties midseason after 21 years with the program, will meet as early as today with Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski about potential involvement with Texas’ defensive staff. Here’s what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say about Patterson yesterday, per 247Sports: “He’s done a fantastic job,” Sarkisian noted during a press conference. “Really built that program into what it is and to make it one of the more desirable jobs in the country, I give him a lot of credit for that. I know that he’s trying to figure out in what capacity does he want to continue this profession. We have not made any determination on if we would want him here or if he would want to be here, but the reality of it is there’s definitely a level of respect for the job that he’s done at TCU.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- If you haven’t heard, Deion Sanders sent shockwaves across college football yesterday.
Deion Sanders flipping Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit (and a CB no less) from his alma mater, FSU to join him at an HBCU, Jackson State would unquestionably become the biggest signing day stunner in my 20-plus years of covering this stuff.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2021
