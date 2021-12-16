Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former TCU HC Gary Patterson will reportedly meet with Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski in Austin today

247Sports reports that former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who was relived of his duties midseason after 21 years with the program, will meet as early as today with Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski about potential involvement with Texas’ defensive staff. Here’s what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say about Patterson yesterday, per 247Sports: “He’s done a fantastic job,” Sarkisian noted during a press conference. “Really built that program into what it is and to make it one of the more desirable jobs in the country, I give him a lot of credit for that. I know that he’s trying to figure out in what capacity does he want to continue this profession. We have not made any determination on if we would want him here or if he would want to be here, but the reality of it is there’s definitely a level of respect for the job that he’s done at TCU.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

If you haven’t heard, Deion Sanders sent shockwaves across college football yesterday.