Report: Tashard Choice to join Texas staff as RB Coach

Just days after Stan Drayton took the job as the Temple Owls head coach, the Texas Longhorns landed his replacement, hiring Tashard Choice as the new running backs coach, per a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Choice was recently hired as the running backs coach for the USC Trojans under Lincoln Riley, but changed course and came to Austin to replace Drayton.

As a recruiter, Choice was responsible for bringing four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as the No. 76 player in the country and the No. 8 running back in the country, securing his services over the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s also credited with landing four-star running back Antonio Martin in the 2022 cycle and four-star running back Jamious Griffin in the 2019 class.

As a player, Choice was a star for the Yellow Jackets after transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners, rushing for 3,365 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before being waved and spending the next three seasons in Washington, Buffalo and Indianapolis.

Three years after his retirement, he joined the Cowboys as an intern, then entered the college ranks at UNT as a grad assistant before being promoted to running backs coach in 2018.