Texas hires Tashard Choice as RBs coach

A week ago, Tashard Choice was the running backs coach for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Last Sunday, Choice was reportedly a new hire by Lincoln Riley for the USC Trojans.

On Dec. 18, Choice was announced as the new running backs coach for the Longhorns, replacing former associate head coach/run game coordinator Stan Drayton, the next head coach for the Owls in Philly.

“We’re thrilled to have Tashard joining our staff,” said head coach Steve Sarkisian in a release from the school. “He’s a high energy guy who brings a ton of passion and expertise to the job. Tashard absolutely checks all the boxes as a tremendous on-field coach, outstanding recruiter and as a guy that will be a great mentor and leader of men in our program. Not only has he done it at the highest level as a player, he’s put in the work as a coach and is really highly-regarded at that, too. The more I talked to him, the more I learned how deeply he cares about Texas, and his experience, knowledge and love for our great state is invaluable. I’m so excited to have him on board, looking forward to getting him started and fired up that he’s a part of our Longhorn family.”

A Georgia native, Choice has a familiarity with the state of Texas after playing for the Dallas Cowboys as a running back, then serving as a graduate assistant and running backs coach at North Texas. When Geoff Collins moved from Temple to Georgia Tech, he hired Choice to coach in his home state and Choice responded by landing three four-star running backs over three cycles, including 2020 signee Jahmyr Gibbs, who was a top-100 national prospect.

“I am so excited and ready to go,” Choice said. “It was an easy decision for the simple fact that I get to be back in the state of Texas and working under Coach Sark and his great staff. You want to coach with good guys, and he has that, and then you look at the players in that backfield, that makes for a great situation. I’ve enjoyed watching those guys from afar and am really looking forward to coaching them every day. I knew it was going to be a great opportunity, and the more I talked to Coach Sark about it, it just felt right in every way.

“I have such a great appreciation for the pride and rich tradition of The University of Texas, it’s everything that you could ever want to be a part of. I couldn’t ask for anything more, and I’m so happy to be a Longhorn.”