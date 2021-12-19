No. 17 Texas takes on Stanford in Las Vegas

The No. 17 Texas Longhorns are in Las Vegas on Sunday to face off against the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at T-Mobile Arena.

The game marks the third top-100 contest for the Longhorns during the non-conference schedule — Texas previously lost to Gonzaga and Seton Hall, both true road games. Stanford enters Sunday’s game at 6-3 with a top-60 win over Oregon and losses to Santa Clara, Baylor, and Colorado.

Leading the way for the Cardinal are 6’9, 215-pound senior forward Jaiden Delaire and 6’8, 230-pound freshman forward Harrison Ingram at 12.6 points per game, who also do the most damage on the offensive glass for a team that ranks No. 12 nationally in offensive rebounding.

Delaire ranks in the top-50 nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes and free-throw rate, but he doesn’t convert at a high rate at the line, hitting only 59.2 percent of his free throws. Ingram is a much better free-throw shooter and overall decision maker with a low turnover rate and an impressive assist rate for a big man. He’s also the team’s best dangerous high-volume shooter from beyond the arc.

The Cardinal struggle to avoid turnovers offensively, particularly steals, so the Longhorns have an opportunity to continue playing effective defense. Last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas only allowed 31 points, the second fewest in school history since the 1949-50 season. The Horns lead the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing just 53.6 points per game and holding five of the first nine opponents below 50 points.

Offensively, Texas ranks second to last nationally in adjusted tempo, but have protected the basketball, averaging just 10.6 turnovers per game, the fewest turnovers overall in the Big 12, and a 1.41 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Six different Longhorns are averaging between 8.0 and 13.1 points per game and six different players have led Texas in scoring during the first nine games of the 2021-22 season.

KenPom.com predicts a 68-59 win for Texas with a 77-percent win expectancy.

How to Watch:

TV: ABCd

Time: 2:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are 10.5-point favorites over the Cardinal, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.