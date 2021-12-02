Clark Field Collective launches with $10 million commitment for Texas NIL

On Wednesday, a group of prominent Texas Longhorns donors, former athletes, and sports marketer Nick Shuley announced the formation of Clark Field Collective after securing an initial commitment of $10 million for Texas NIL activities. The ultimate goal? Creating the nation’s biggest dedicated fund for college athletes.

The Collective will work with businesses, donors, and fans to cultivate and facilitate NIL opportunities for Texas athletes with the intention of ensuring their success.

Shuley, the CEO has experience in both sports and music marketing, including successful efforts for events like Austin City Limits and Lollapoolaza.

“The University of Texas at Austin maintains the largest, wealthiest alumni donor base in the entire country,” Shuley said. ” It’s time a network like this existed to support our college athletes. The Collective is being established to make that happen.”

The basketball board member is Longhorn Legend TJ, the nine-year NBA veteran.

“The best University in the country deserves an NIL program to match. With Austin now home to some of the biggest businesses in the world, we knew there was an easy way to connect the business community to athletes while creating something that not only facilitates opportunity, but also educates and helps prepare them for life after sports,” Ford said.

“Our goal is to create something that becomes both the gold standard in the field, and a one stop fund to be disseminated amongst all sports for NIL activities activated through: endorsements, autographs, appearances, and more,” said Shuley. “This plan will help ensure that all sports will have focused boards, leaders, and representatives to ensure their individual success in the NIL space. Businesses, donors, and fans can work with their sport/athlete of choice by executing proper legal NIL contracts.This setup will ensure access to participation for all who are interested in this important opportunity. The generosity and savviness of our donors has allowed us to launch with real financial backing.

“Through a multi-tiered approach beginning with the donors, followed by major brand participation and ultimately brand building, we will create something that allows for stability, sustainability and growth over the years at Texas.”

Eight-year NFL veteran Kenny Vaccaro, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, will serve as the football board member.

“Texas is always one of the highest grossing athletic programs in the NCAA, and we intend to ensure that all student athletes at Texas have a way of participating in these immense financial opportunities,” said Vaccaro.