Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas plays Alabama, UTSA at home before 2022 Big 12 schedule

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2022 college football season against the ULM Warhawks.

But things get messy from there, as Texas is set to take on both the Alabama Crimson Tide in week 2 and then the UTSA Roadrunners in week 3 before Big 12 play gets underway.

To sum that up quickly, one word comes to mind: YIKES.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: If Brian Kelly wanted out, could Texas have gotten him first?

Austin American-Statesman: Back home, Texas volleyball opens NCAA Tournament against Sacred Heart

247Sports: The Insider: Latest on Texas football player evaluations, what’s next

Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Texas’ transfer portal Christmas list

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star Texas QB target Devin Brown commits to Ohio State

Clark Field Collective launches with $10 million commitment for Texas NIL

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Derrick Brown and Justice Finkley discuss Texas recruiting class with Horns247

247Sports: Clemson and Ole Miss check in on Arch Manning; Texas’ Steve Sarkisian visits next

247Sports: Mike at Night: New WR target, transfer portal notes

247Sports: Longhorns pushing hard for four-star OL Neto Umeozulu

247Sports: Recruitment of five-star CB Denver Harris winding down

247Sports: Texas coaches turn attention to Louisiana, West Coast recruiting

247Sports: Recruits in Texas who could finish as five-star prospects in 2022

247Sports: 2023 LB Carson Dean dishes on Texas offer

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: College football predictions: Picks for 10 conference title games, including Big 12, SEC and Big Ten

Dallas Morning News: Title game gives a glimpse at the new Big 12 powers in an era without Texas, Oklahoma

Dallas Morning News: 2022 Big 12 football schedules released: Round-robin format remains for one more season

Our Daily Bears: Baylor’s 2022 football schedule released

Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU football schedule announced

Cowboys Ride For Free: Going Bowling: Scenario season

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia 2022 football schedule drops

Bring On The Cats: I got dem ol’ kozmic transfer portal blues again, Mama!

Bring On The Cats: Wildcats clean things up, crush Albany 71-43

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: A look at the Spurs’ unusual method of getting points in the paint

SB Nation: Chiney Ogwumike takes her next step in her media career with NBA Today

SB Nation: Michigan’s win over Ohio State is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND