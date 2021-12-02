4-Star OT Kam Dewberry sets decision date

Four star Humble (TX) Atascocita offensive lineman Kam Dewberry announced this evening that he will be making his college choice on December 15th and that he has narrowed it down to three finalist.

Among the trio are three regional rivals in Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M and each program has already hosted Dewberry for an official visit.

The climax of Dewberry’s recruitment has been a long time coming, as he has held offers from Power 5 programs dating back to his freshman year. At one time it looked like he could be heading up North to play for Ohio State, but as things wore on it became clear he was going to be playing his collegiate ball near home.

Each program has held advantages in this recruitment at one point or another, so it will be interesting to see how this ends up playing out coming National Signing Day. If the Longhorns are able to win out it would be a huge feather in the cap for Steve Sarkisian and his staff as they try to rebound on the recruiting trail following a disappointing first season in Austin.