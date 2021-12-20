Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Casey Thompson says his goodbyes to Longhorns

After four years, Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson is leaving the program.
As Burnt Orange Nation previously noted, Thompson is entering the NCAA transfer portal after Texas signed incoming redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On social media, Thompson gave Longhorn nation a long farewell. Read below:
December 20, 2021
- Y’all heard of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe? It’s about time you have after the impressive showing he put on throughout the 2021 college football season.
We have witnessed !#TopsOnTop | @baileyzappe04 pic.twitter.com/fDtLbvHSxT— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 18, 2021
