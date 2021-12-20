Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Casey Thompson says his goodbyes to Longhorns

After four years, Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson is leaving the program.

As Burnt Orange Nation previously noted, Thompson is entering the NCAA transfer portal after Texas signed incoming redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On social media, Thompson gave Longhorn nation a long farewell. Read below:

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Preseason UT predictions fell far short, like Texas

Austin American-Statesman: How did No. 11 Texas swap No. 4 Arizona for San Diego on its schedule?

Austin American-Statesman: Austin runners Nation, Jackson making strides

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Stanford: No. 17 Longhorns pick up first Power Five win

Dallas Morning News: 3 reasons why Texas could be better in 2022: Deadly trio may take Longhorns offense to new heights

247Sports: Morning Brew: Casey Thompson thanks Texas; UT hoops No. 1 in scoring defense; and Vic Schaefer unplugged

247Sports: First Impression: Sources sound off on Tashard Choice

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Offensive staff moves; notes on defensive staff; 2022 recruiting notes

Inside Texas: What does Casey Thompson’s transfer mean for the Longhorns?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reports: Texas will not retain WR coach Andre Coleman

Report: Tashard Choice to join Texas staff as RB coach

No. 17 Texas puts the clamps on Stanford in 60-53 win

Initial thoughts from No. 17 Texas’ 60-53 win over Stanford

Texas QB Casey Thompson enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas TE Jared Wiley enters the NCAA transfer portal

Post-Early Signing Day Texas recruiting notes

BON bowl preview extravaganza

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian voices confidence in Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy following Casey Thompson’s exit

247Sports: The Stampede: Wrapping up the early signing period and looking ahead

247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Team and recruiting notes to start the week

247Sports: Four-star 2023 receiver keeping in contact with Texas

247Sports: WATCH: Texas signee Maalik Murphy’s senior film

Inside Texas: Ethan Burke and Colton Vasek talk state title win, Texas recruiting

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting: The board after the early signing period

Inside Texas: Humidor: Texas football program notes, closing out NSD1, Campbell and Watts

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor MBB vs Alcorn State: Three stats that will decide the game

Viva the Matadors: 7 players to watch in an intriguing Liberty Bowl

Frogs O’ War: TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart returning for 2022 season

Frogs O’ War: TCU loses three freshmen to the transfer portal

Frogs O’ War: TCU quarterback Matthew Downing transfers to Louisiana Tech

Frogs O’ War: TCU 80, Georgetown 73: Frogs knock off Hoyas in first true road game

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Basketball: OU handles UT Arlington, 70-50

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia picks up quality win over UAB in first true road game of season

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State tosses Southeast Louisiana away

Bring On The Cats: Rivalry Renewed: K-State 67, Nebraska 58

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: VIDEO: Lions’ locker room celebration vs. Cardinals, ‘Welcome to Detroit’

SB Nation: 11 things that show Tom Brady had the worst day ever vs. the Saints

SB Nation: A TikTok and dozens of pro sports teams convinced a teacher to cancel a pre-holiday break test

NEW ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND