Podcast: Discussing the turnover on at Texas

The Texas Longhorns wasted no time in filling the hole left by Stan Drayton’s move to the Temple Owls, filling his post as running backs coach with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets star and coach Tashard Choice. Choice, known as an up-and-comer in the coaching industry, can hopefully fill the shoes left by Drayton both as a developer and recruiter. However, Texas has another hole to fill in its coaching staff as Steve Sarkisian is reportedly parting ways with wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, who’s been on the Texas staff since 2019 when he joined as an analyst.

Texas also lost depth in the quarterback room, as quarterback Casey Thompson decided to take his talents elsewhere following the addition of Quinn Ewers to the roster. We discuss his legacy as a Texas quarterback and what his impact was as Texas tries to transition to a new era of Longhorn football.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )