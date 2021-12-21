Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Penn State HC James Franklin breaks down former Texas OC Mike Yurcich’s first year leading offense

Former Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who led the Longhorns’ offense under former head coach Tom Herman, had an up and down and down again first year in the same role with the Penn State Nittany Lions under head coach James Franklin.

Franklin had a few things to say about Yurcich’s job so far, too, per 247Sports.

“I haven’t really at this point gone back and literally broke it all down and studied all the data,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we would have loved to have put more points on the board and been more explosive and been more consistent. And that’s really what we will spend a lot of time doing once the season is ended, is go back through everything, offense — defense, special teams — and really kind of map it all out and where were we good, where were we not good, what were the reasons for us not being good in really all three phases.”

Franklin later continued, “That will be something we’ll do a deep dive on. But offensively, defensively and special teams — obviously, we would like to be No. 1 in the country, No. 1 in the Big Ten, whatever it is in every single category. And we’re going to have to do a deep dive on all those things and say, OK, where weren’t we good enough, why weren’t we good enough in that area, what modifications can we make and what needs to be resolved — either through the recruiting process, through the transfer portal or the old-fashioned development, which is a huge part of it as well. That’s development of the players and development of the staff, too.”

Your typical non-answer, in other words. Yurcich might be on the hot seat this offseason.

Texas women’s basketball dropped a spot in the latest AP Poll, to No. 12.