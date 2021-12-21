Report: Texas Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris targeted by Stan Drayton at Temple

The Texas Longhorns could lose a key football staffer in the coming days — Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris is reportedly a target of new Temple Owls head coach Stan Drayton to become the Director of Player Personnel for the former Texas running backs coach.

SOURCE: Temple is targeting Texas director of recruiting Brandon Harris to become the Owls new director of player personnel. Harris, the former LSU and UNC QB, helped UT land the nation’s No. 5 signing class this year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 21, 2021

A Louisiana product who played quarterback at LSU before transferring to North Carolina, Harris is considered a rising star among personnel staffers.

After former Texas head coach Tom Herman recruited Harris at Ohio State and to join the Longhorns, Harris accepted a role as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach in 2019. Working under Drayton and also handling some on-campus recruiting duties, Harris quickly proved himself as a recruiting asset.

So when former Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington accepted a job as an offensive quality control analyst at USC earlier this year, Harris was a natural fit to step into that role. Less than two weeks after Harris was promoted at Texas, he turned down a chance to become an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

Now Drayton apparently believes that Harris is ready to lead his personnel staff, but the ultimate goal for Harris may be to eventually move into an on-field role. If that’s the case, his current trajectory indicates he may not have to wait long for that opportunity.