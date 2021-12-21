No. 16 Texas hosts former Longhorn Liddell, Alabama State

With only two games left until conference play begins, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (8-2) host the Alabama State Hornets (2-9) on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Beard and the Horns were originally going to play the Rice Owls, but Covid-19 issues within the Owls programs forced Texas to find another opponent.

Former Longhorn Gerald Liddell leads the Hornets with 10.5 points per game after transferring in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

The Hornets are ranked 339th in the KenPom rankings, yet somehow not the worst team Texas will face this season after playing Arkansas Pine-Bluff (356th) and Incarnate Word (353) next week.

Coached by former NBA champion and All-Star Mo Williams, the Hornets are one of the fastest teams in the country ranking 10th in adjusted tempo efficiency.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: DraftKings does not have a line for the game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.