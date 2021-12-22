Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Elite Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs will transfer to Alabama in 2022

The NCAA transfer portal is a game changer for college football. Not only did it allow for the Texas Longhorns to land incoming redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers, who was previously on the Ohio State Buckeyes’ roster, but it’s, well, allowing for the best teams to get better.

One example is true sophomore running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was far and away the lone highlight on a miserable Georgia Tech Yellowjackets squad the last couple years, and who’s planning to transfer to join the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022. Just in time to play Texas.

True freshman receiver Xavier Worthy has been named a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award finalist.

Xavier Worthy has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/BBgUt9rgHc — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2021

No. 12 Texas women’s basketball takes on the Princeton Tigers today in New Jersey.

The Texas A&M Aggies have temporarily suspended practice prior to the Gator Bowl.