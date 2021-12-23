Bevo’s Daily Roundup: 12th man Texas A&M can’t field team, withdraws from Gator Bowl

The Texas A&M Aggies, famous for their 12th man slogan folklore, have been forced to withdraw from the Gator Bowl versus the Wake Forest Deacon Demons due to COVID-19 protocols. In other words, it seems as though the Aggies needed a 20th man, if not more.

It’s a rough ending to a season that had high hopes for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. And while they did squeak out a win over the eventual SEC champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, like the Texas Longhorns, Aggie players will be staying home this year.

The fact we can’t field a team of walk-ons to play a bowl game in the 100th year of the 12th Man is kinda weak — Old Row Texas A&M (@OldRowAggies) December 22, 2021

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Alabama State: Longhorns recover from nightmare start

Dallas Morning News: College Football Playoff announces new protocols to cover possible forfeits due to COVID-19

247Sports: High hopes for Texas baseball and softball in 2022 season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Ohio State DB transfer Ryan Watts commits to Texas

No. 16 Texas overcomes slow start against Alabama State in 68-48 win

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Insider: Todd Dodge on UT’s Westlake signees, Quinn Ewers and more

Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Longhorns in the Texas 6A State Finals

Inside Texas: UT’s 2022 class superlatives

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

The Smoking Musket: Bob Huggins nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: This baller teacher hit a full court shot to earn her class hot chocolate

SB Nation: If not careful, Russell Wilson might lose DK Metcalf

SB Nation: Lakers have reportedly been ‘active’ in the trade market

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball topped the Princeton Tigers yesterday.