Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Miami, Washington State’s matchup in Sun Bowl canceled

The Miami Hurricanes are the latest program to withdraw from the postseason bowl schedule due to COVID-19 issues, according to the Action Network. Miami was previously set to face off against the Washington State Cougars in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The cancelation follows a slew of similar matchup nixes over the weekend, such as the Boston College Eagles’ to withdraw from the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Miami deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer Jennifer Strawley said in the release, per 247Sports. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.”

