Texas F Jaylon Tyson enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns freshman forward Jaylon Tyson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to reports from Verbal Commits and Horns247.

“We want to thank Jaylon and his family and offer our support for his decision,” head coach Chris Beard said in a statement released by the school that confirmed the news. “We will miss him and we all wish him the best.”

The 6’7, 210-pounder marks the first attrition under Beard, who is notorious for having a high level of roster turnover on his teams.

A Plano John Paul II product, Tyson originally signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Beard at Texas Tech before joining the Texas class in April. A consensus four-star prospect rated as the No. 36 player nationally and the No. 9 small forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Tyson averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game as a senior.

On a roster loaded with transfers, Tyson hasn’t received much playing time, however, sitting out against Seton Hall and Stanford and otherwise averaging just 6.9 minutes per game despite a promising debut against Houston Baptist. After scoring 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the season opener, a three-pointer against Arkansas-Pine Bluff marked the only other basket for Tyson in a Texas uniform.