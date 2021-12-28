Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball Check In

Both of the Texas Longhorns basketball teams took to the hardwood and walked away with lopsided wins against overmatched opponents as the non-conference schedule wraps up.

On the men’s side, Texas had to find a last-minute replacement for the Rice Owls and landed on 2-9 Alabama State to take the game on short notice. Texas started slowly in the matchup but clamped down late to come away with the big win. Dylan Disu came away with a team-high 14 points, while Marcus Carr added 13 - including nine from behind the arc.

The ladies took care of the Princeton Tigers, their sixth-straight win by at least 16 points. Joanna Allen-Taylor led the charge for Texas, putting up 18 points, while Rori Harmon chipped in 15 and seven rebounds en route to earning another Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor.

On the football field, Texas also picked up another big transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Former four-star Ryan Watts joins the secondary to help fill the gaps on the back end of the defense.

