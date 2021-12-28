No. 16 Texas wraps up 2021 against in-state Incarnate Word

With one game left before conference play begins, Chris Beard and the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (9-2) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-10) for one last tune-up.

The Cardinals aren’t the worst team the Horns will have faced all season — that honor belongs to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, but Incarnate Word ranks 352nd per KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric and has yet to win against a Division I opponent this season.

Their defense ranks 354th as they allow 79.8 points per game, 338th in the nation. Watch out y’all — Texas might break 70 points tonight!

Tonight’s matchup ends a four-game run that won’t exactly live in the memories of Texas fans forever. Outside of the Horns victory over Stanford, they’ve beaten Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State who combined have two wins this season.

The good news is that the schedule starts to get interesting Saturday as the Longhorns open Big 12 play against West Virginia.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:30 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are 32-point favorites over the Cardinals, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.