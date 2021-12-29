Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger might start for Indianapolis Colts this weekend

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

For the Colts, no Wentz means no starting quarterback, which in turn means recent Texas Longhorns alum Sam Ehlinger, who started under center in Austin for roughly four years, might be next up in the lineup, the Athletic reports. From the Athletic:

Sam Ehlinger [is] a sixth-round pick from last spring who’s only taken 18 mop-up duty regular-season snaps and wasn’t particularly impressive in the preseason before succumbing to a knee sprain in the final exhibition game in Detroit. Ehlinger went 21-for-31 for 288 yards and threw three interceptions in the preseason, adding 55 rushing yards on 11 carries.

After his knee injury, Ehlinger returned to practice a month later and assumed backup duties after the Colts cut Jacob Eason. The team also has Brett Hundley on the practice squad, whom they were prepared to start over Eason in Week 3 if Wentz couldn’t play. While Hundley likely gets elevated to the active roster, the team has made it clear in recent weeks that Ehlinger is the backup.

Indications are that he’ll get his shot Sunday.

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is rumored to land with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

#Huskers still after Casey Thompson. Pressure is applied after last night and we’re willing to take both QB’s. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/S73pGbLaFQ — ℍ | Nebraska Sports (@TalkHuskers) December 28, 2021

Texas men’s basketball freshman Jaylon Tyson is entering the NCAA transfer portal.