2024 CB Jaden Allen commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment from 2024 Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen on Wednesday.

Allen is the first pledge for the Longhorns in the 2024 recruiting class and the younger brother of Bryan Allen Jr., who signed with Texas earlier this month.

Back in June, Allen became the first prospect offered by Texas in the 2024 class. He’ll head to the Forty Acres over offers from Illinois State, Jacksonville State, LSU, Mississippi State, and USC.

A rare freshman starter at Aledo, Allen helped the Bearkats to a state title in 2020. At 5’9 and 150 pounds, he has plenty of time to develop physically before arriving at Texas, in addition to improving on his 11.75 100-meter time. Despite his lack of size and weight, Allen has the ability to make plays against the run and reacts well when dropping in coverage and reading the eyes of the quarterback. When threatened vertically, Allen looks fluid flipping his hips and running with wide receivers.

Allen is currently ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.