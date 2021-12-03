Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas players earn All-Big 12 honors

A host of Texas Longhorns earned All-Big 12 Conference honors this season.

I’ll run them down below:

Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy was awarded Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Sophomore Bijan Robinson was named first-team All-Big 12, as was Worthy and redshirt senior offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter and senior placekicker Cameron Dicker.

Honorable mention awards were also provided to tight end redshirt senior tight end Cade Brewer, senior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer, senior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, senior defensive back Anthony Cook, senior defensive back BJ Foster, senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, and senior linebacker Demarvion Overshown.

Redshirt sophomore running back Keilan Robinson also received Offensive Newcomer of the Year honorable mention honors, while Robinson received Offensive Player of the Year honorable mention and freshman Byron Murphy received Defensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention.

And even though it's conference championship weekend and the Longhorns are staying home — for the entirety of this year's bowl season, for that matter — be sure to tune in to see the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys take each other on in the Big 12 Championship.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas lineman Isaiah Hookfin was in a motorcycle accident, but it seems he’s alright.

Shoutout @LS2HelmetsUS had a major motorcycle accident fractured 8 ribs broke, my collar bone, forearm, and lacerated my spleen but my head came back in one piece with the helmet barely looking damaged. That helmet is probably the only reason I’m alive. pic.twitter.com/lKHuOYLhD5 — Hook (@IsaiahHookfin) December 2, 2021