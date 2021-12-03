Conference championship week: No. 5 Baylor takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State in Big 12 showdown

It’s conference championship week and, predictably, the Texas Longhorns aren’t in it.

That’s to be expected after a five-game losing skid that brought Texas’ record under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian to a lowly 5-7 at regular season’s end. It hurt. It hurt a lot.

College football can be a fickle ... well, you know what I’m getting at.

There is, however, still plenty of great college football to watch, both tonight and Saturday. I’ll break down the schedule below, and you can dig into DraftKings Sportsbook odds here, including Oklahoma State as a 5.5-point favorite over Baylor.*

For your Friday viewing, an appetizer for this weekend:

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA, 6pm Central, CBS (Conference USA Championship)

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah, 7pm Central, ABC (PAC-12 Championship)

And your Saturday viewing, the main course of conference championship weekend:

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 11am Central, ABC (Big 12 Championship)

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, 11am Central, ESPN (MAC Championship)

Utah State vs. No. 19 San Diego State, 2pm Central, Fox (Mountain West Championship)

Appalachian State vs. No. 24 Louisiana, 2:30pm Central, ESPN (Sun Belt Championship)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama, 3pm Central, CBS (SEC Championship)

No. 21 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3pm Central, ABC (AAC Championship)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa, 7pm Central, Fox (Big Ten Championship)

No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest, 7pm Central, ABC (ACC Championship)

Voila. Don’t have too much fun this weekend.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.