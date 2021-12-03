While Texas stays home, here are 4 players, themes to watch in Big 12 Championship

What to do, what to do, when the Texas Longhorns’ season is over.

It’s not as if it’s something we’re not used to. After all, Texas has only managed to secure on Big 12 Championship game appearance (granted, the game itself is relatively new) in a decade, when they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in a rematch back in 2018.

But football can be fun, even without the Longhorns. In fact, after suffering through yet another mediocre season, there’s an argument to be made that other teams are more fun.

Here’s a quick list of five players and theme to watch out for in this weekend’s game:

Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon . Bohanon has been on a tear this season under second-year head coach Dave Aranda. Despite the occasional injury throughout the 2021 season, Bohanon has thrown for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 301 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

. Bohanon has been on a tear this season under second-year head coach Dave Aranda. Despite the occasional injury throughout the 2021 season, Bohanon has thrown for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 301 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Oklahoma State ’s place in the Big 12 without Oklahoma and Texas . This is a seizable moment for the likes of Mike Gundy’s Cowboys. Without Oklahoma and Texas in the future picture, as both intend to leave for meaner – whoops, I meant greener – pastures in the SEC. Will Oklahoma State become the Big 12’s new premiere program? It’s possible.

. This is a seizable moment for the likes of Mike Gundy’s Cowboys. Without Oklahoma and Texas in the future picture, as both intend to leave for meaner – whoops, I meant greener – pastures in the SEC. Will Oklahoma State become the Big 12’s new premiere program? It’s possible. Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren . If you told you the four running backs with the most missed tackles this season consisted of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, Bijan Robinson and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who would you guess to be the missing guy? It’s Warren, who has 75 forced missed tackles so far this season.

. If you told you the four running backs with the most missed tackles this season consisted of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, Bijan Robinson and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who would you guess to be the missing guy? It’s Warren, who has 75 forced missed tackles so far this season. How will Baylor’s Trestan Ebner’s special teams contribution shift the game? Ebner became just the second player to earn consecutive Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honors this week. His ability to gain extra yardage in between series will be crucial to Oklahoma State’s ability to control both the clock and the ball this weekend.

