Texas LB Marcus Tillman Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns rising junior linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Texas LB Marcus Tillman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells @Horns247 — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) December 3, 2021

A 6’1, 239-pounder from Orlando, Tillman was a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 440 player nationally and the No. 25 outside linebacker in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to Texas in the summer of 2018 over 17 other offers, including Clemson, Florida, and Ohio State.

In 2019, Tillman appeared in the first four games as a special teams contributor, making one tackle against Louisiana Tech before suffering a knee injury against Oklahoma State that ultimately helped derailed his career. Tillman only appeared in two games with two tackles last year and then fell off the depth chart late this year without making an appearance in a game.

With Tillman and graduate transfer Ayodele Adeoye both entering the portal this week, Texas is down to five inside linebackers on the roster, assuming that senior DeMarvion Overshown declares for the 2022 NFL Draft, and only hold one commitment at the position in the 2022 recruiting class.