Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison announces return for 2022 season

Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison will play a fifth season for the Texas Longhorns in 2022, he announced on Friday via Twitter.

The 5’10, 184-pounder is the first draft-eligible Texas player to announce that they will return for the 2022 season, although fellow senior Anthony Cook did not participate in Senior Day last week, indicating that he plans on returning as well. Cornerback Josh Thompson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft last Saturday.

Jamison arrived at Texas in 2018 out of Houston Lamar as part of the highly-touted defensive back class that year. A consensus four-star prospect, Jamison was ranked as the No. 115 player nationally and the No. 15 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a freshman, Jamison was moved to offense and started against Oklahoma State, recording four catches and four rushes. His biggest impact came on special teams with 14 kickoff returns for 202 yards and nine punt returns for 118 yards and a 90-yard touchdown against Kansas State.

In 2019, Jamison returned to his more familiar role on defense and started nine games, racking up 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. On special teams, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had a 71-yard punt return.

Jamison once again started nine games in 2020 and recorded another kickoff return for a touchdown, helping him earn Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honors after amassing 564 kickoff return yards, third-most in school history.

In 2021, Jamison appeared in the starting lineup in all 12 games, setting a career high in tackles with 48 while adding an interception and a recovered fumble. He wasn’t able to find as many explosive plays on special teams, however, finishing with a long punt return of 43 yards and a long kickoff return of 38 yards.

His return will help bolster a secondary that will lose Thompson, safety Brenden Schooler, and safety BJ Foster.