Texas offers Wyoming transfer WR Isaiah Neyor

The Texas Longhorns confirmed the need for an experienced wide receiver from the transfer portal when former Wyoming Cowboys pass catcher Isaiah Neyor picked up an offer from head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff on Wednesday.

Excited to receive an offer from Texas! pic.twitter.com/C5RXzzlmn2 — (@IsaiahNeyor) December 29, 2021

A 6’3, 210-pounder, Neyor recorded 39 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns for a good Arlington Lamar team in 2018, but was rated as a consensus two-star prospect and the No. 3,168 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Neyor was largely overlooked by colleges, too — his other offers included Henderson State, Incarnate Word, and Western Illinois.

After redshirting in 2019, Neyor flashed in 2020 with eight catches for 248 yards, an average of 31 yards per catch. As a redshirt sophomore, Neyor broke out, capitalizing on the potential he previously showed as a deep threat with 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking No. 8 nationally in yards per catch.

Along with quarterback Levi Williams, Neyor entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after Wyoming’s win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, subsequently landing offers from Utah State, Nevada, UTSA, Washington State, Utah, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Houston, Ole Miss, TCU, Virginia Tech, and LSU. So Neyor already has plenty of options and his offer list will likely continue to grow in the coming days.

If Neyor wants to come back to the state of Texas, the Longhorns, Horned Frogs, and Bears are all possible contenders, but his national opportunities are significant as well.

Neyor has an impressive skill set — combined with his route-running ability, his speed is good enough to consistently get open deep and he has the ball skills to elevate over smaller defensive backs when his quarterback needs to throw him open. On third down, he was a reliable target with 10 receptions and nine conversions in 2021, including three over 10 yards. One of those receptions went for 74 yards and another went for 54 yards.

So Neyor would address a clear need for the Longhorns as an experienced big-body receiver who could help provide a security blanket for whichever Texas quarterback wins the starting job in addition to serving as a big-play threat alongside Xavier Worthy.

Neyor has two seasons of eligibility remaining, as well as the extra year he could use due to the coronavirus pandemic.