4-star PG Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Texas

Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns added another key piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Thursday with the commitment of Northfield (Mass.) Mount Hermon point guard Rowan Brumbaugh.

The 6’4, 180-pounder picked up his offer from Texas in July, but opted to pledge to Northwestern in late October. On Dec. 27, however, Brumbaugh decommitted from the Wildcats before quickly shutting down his recruitment once again.

Brumbaugh held nearly 30 total offers, including Kansas, and took official visits to Georgetown and Wisconsin.

Here’s the scouting report on Brumbaugh from Jerry Meyer of 247Sports:

Has positive length and strength for the point guard position. Not a leaper and an average athlete in terms of explosiveness. But has tremendous feel for the game and the ability to change pace and direction. Manipulates the defense. Shoots the ball adequately from distance to keep defense honest. Uses his strength and body control to score in midrange. Handles the ball extremely well and is a top of the line passer who can deliver the ball with timing and accuracy with either hand. Rebounds his position well. A solid defender but doesn’t have a big defensive presence. Not necessarily a disruptor on that end. Has a tremendous overall feel for the game.

A consensus four-star prospect, Brumbaugh is ranked as the No. 85 player nationally and the No. 11 point guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He joins guard Arterio Morris and forward Dillon Mitchell in the 2022 Texas recruiting class.