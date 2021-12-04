Former Texas QB commit Quinn Ewers enters the NCAA transfer portal

The Texas Longhorns want to add at least one more quarterback to the 2022 roster. And former Longhorns commit Quinn Ewers is now looking for a new home after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Friday following one season spent with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Less than 16 months ago, Ewers surprised the college football recruiting world by committing to Texas in a massive coup for former head coach Tom Herman and one of the biggest pledges for the Longhorns in the modern era — the program hadn’t landed a quarterback prospect of Ewers’ caliber since Vince Young. Ewers was considered that good, earning a perfect score of 1.0000 in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 ranking nationally.

Ewers held 30 official offers at the time from all the top programs nationally, but as the Texas program descended into turmoil that fall, a combination of losses on the field and the Eyes of Texas controversy, he opted to re-open his recruitment two and a half months later. A commitment to a much more stable program in Ohio State followed less than a month after his decommitment from Texas.

And with the advent of NIL rights for college athletes, Ewers decided to re-classify to start his Buckeyes career early. The move likely paid off financially for the Southlake Carroll product, but it didn’t pay off on the field — he was fourth on the quarterback depth chart as he watched CJ Stroud take control of the Ohio State starting quarterback job and never look back. Ewers only moved up from that spot when third-string quarterback Jack Miller was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

So Ewers is now officially back on the market after weeks of rumors and head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are surely interested in bringing the 6’2, 200-pounder back to Texas. Once again, there will be plenty of competition for the Horns, but with an open quarterback competition this offseason, Texas may be a contender for his services as his new recruitment gets underway.