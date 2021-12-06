Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says a 2024 12-team College Football Playoff is ‘in some jeopardy’

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby failed as the leader of his league. In 2016, he had the opportunity to add programs such as the Houston Cougars, at last bringing the conference back from 10 teams to 12 teams, as its name suggests. But he blew it, again and again.

Since the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners decided to charter a course to the SEC, Bowlsby has had a lot to say, with the exception of the obvious: “I’m bad at my job.”

Now, because of Bowlsby and others’ hurt feelings, the move to a 12-team College Football Playoff as early as 2024 is “in some jeopardy,” Bowlsby said over the weekend, according to the Dallas Morning News. In other words, we have to deal with the current format till 2025.

That’s because, apparently, no one can agree on how to proceed with the 12-team model.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 2 Texas volleyball is heading to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen.