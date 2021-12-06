Texas DB Marques Caldwell enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns rising junior defensive back Marques Caldwell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Texas DB Marques Caldwell is in the transfer portal, @InsideTexas has learned.@mzenitz | @On3sports — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 6, 2021

The 6’1, 198-pounder originally committed to Oregon in October 2017 before picking up an offer from Texas in May 2018 and then committing to the Longhorns a little more than a month later. A consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 691 player nationally and the No. 64 cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Caldwell also held offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others.

In 2019, Caldwell appeared in one game against Texas Tech before seeing action in 2020 against Kansas State and then in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. Caldwell did not see the field under new head coach Steve Sarkisian and now finishes his Texas career without recording any statistics. He was not on the depth chart at any point this season.

Caldwell is the fourth Texas player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the season ended, joining linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard, and linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr.