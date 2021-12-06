Horns with Heart to pay Texas OL $50,000 annually for charity work

A new non-profit entity called Horns with Heart announced on Monday a sponsorship program dubbed The Pancake Factory to extend offers of $50,000 to Texas Longhorns scholarship offensive linemen in 2022 to participate in charitable endeavors.

“Horns with Heart was formed specifically to create an avenue by which University of Texas student-athletes can be empowered to make positive impacts on their communities and charities close to their hearts while utilizing their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL),” the group said in a press release. “The new Texas NIL law which went into effect on July 1, 2021 changes an athlete’s ability to use their NIL. This has created a unique opportunity for a charitable program to be created that will benefit players, charitable causes, and the University of Texas all collaboratively, and Horns with Heart was created with exactly that purpose in mind.”

The Pancake Factory program will be made available starting on August 1, 2022 to every eligible scholarship offensive lineman for the Longhorns to make charitable appearances and raise awareness for local community causes.

Six University of Texas alumni and supporters helped found Horns with Heart, which received financial contributions from Clark Field Collective. The goal is to eventually have programs for other position groups and athletic programs at the university funded on a yearly basis.

The news of Horns with Heart and The Pancake Factory comes as the Longhorns attempt to add impact players along the offensive line, a glaring position of need with a handful of high-profile targets still left on the board.