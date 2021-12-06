5-star Texas OT target Kelvin Banks decommits from Oregon

On Monday morning, Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami Hurricanes job and by Monday evening, the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class for the Ducks was back on the open market, as Humble Summer Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his decommitment.

The Texas Longhorns are now surely working overtime to become the beneficiaries of the decision by the 6’5, 300-pounder.

Early in the recruiting process — way back in September 2019 — Banks committed to Oklahoma State, a pledge that held until July 2020. Then, last June, Banks narrowed his focus by taking official visits to LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas A&M. And though the Aggies were considered the leaders as far back as last February, the Ducks won out for the second commitment from Banks in early July.

In a recruitment led by offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood and supported by special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, Texas did not relent after Banks pledged to Oregon. The efforts were successful enough to get Banks back on campus in November for an unofficial visit.

A week later, Banks tripped to College Station, so there’s clearly still interest in Texas A&M as well — with the decommitment from Banks, his recruitment could set up as a head-to-head battle between the Aggies and the Longhorns.

And it’s one that will play out quickly if Banks decides to sign during the early period, which begins on Dec. 15.

A consensus five-star prospect, Banks is ranked as the No. 14 player nationally and the No. offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings — if Texas can land Banks, he would become the highest-rated offensive lineman to sign with the Horns since Tray Allen in 2007.