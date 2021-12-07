 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Longhorn Republic Podcast: New NIL Deals for Texas athletes

There are two new opportunities for student-athletes to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness.

By Gerald Goodridge
NCAA Football: Texas at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns were presented with not one, but two opportunities to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness thanks to the Clark Field Collective and Horns with Heart. These two organizations are designed to connect Texas athletes with opportunities to use their newly-found NIL rights and be compensated for their time and partnership. This is a game-changer for Texas athletics and should allow student-athletes to receive greater value as they market themselves.

It was also a big week on campus, with the volleyball team running through the first round of the NCAA Tournament, while both the men’s and women’s basketball teams both walked away with wins. We also recap who is staying and who is taking their talents elsewhere on the football team, before we close the show out with Bang the Drum - discussing the future of Texas in the Big 12 and the 2022 recruiting class.

