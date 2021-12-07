Bevo’s Daily Roundup: 2022 Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy leads California HS team to state championship

Maalik Murphy, a four-star quarterback commit to the Texas Longhorns out of California, threw a game-winning touchdown pass to lead Junipero Serra to the CIF state championship over the weekend. It was Murphy’s third touchdown pass of the game.
You can see the video below:
Unreal!! Serra answers with a 75 yard score. They take a 21-17 lead. Poly ball back with 3:05 left in tbe game pic.twitter.com/yzh8dxSK7E— The562.org (@562sports) December 5, 2021
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American.
XAVIER WORTHY 75 YARDS TO THE HOUUUUSE— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 9, 2021
WHAT A START FOR TEXAS.
pic.twitter.com/tKubYWtr0G
