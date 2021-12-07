Bevo’s Daily Roundup: 2022 Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy leads California HS team to state championship

Maalik Murphy, a four-star quarterback commit to the Texas Longhorns out of California, threw a game-winning touchdown pass to lead Junipero Serra to the CIF state championship over the weekend. It was Murphy’s third touchdown pass of the game.

You can see the video below:

Unreal!! Serra answers with a 75 yard score. They take a 21-17 lead. Poly ball back with 3:05 left in tbe game pic.twitter.com/yzh8dxSK7E — The562.org (@562sports) December 5, 2021

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American.