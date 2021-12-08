Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas target Quinn Ewers reportedly set for Saturday campus visit

The whole college football world wants a piece of true freshman Quinn Ewers.
You know the story – the wunderkind from Texas’ Southlake Carroll High School graduated a year earlier, enrolled with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and is now set to transfer.
But where? That’s the question at hand for the Texas Longhorns.
Multiple outlets are reporting that Ewers is set to visit Texas on Saturday.
Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday.— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: How and when to watch Texas volleyball during the NCAA Tournament
Dallas Morning News: Landing Quinn Ewers and Gary Patterson would give traction to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas turnaround
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas is being Texas, and for the first time in a long time that’s a good thing
Texas vs. Texas Tech battle emerging in Quinn Ewers sweepstakes
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: VIP intel on new Crystal Ball Prediction in favor of Texas
247Sports: One final visit and then decision time for four-star DB Larry Turner-Gooden
247Sports: Four-star athlete Dalton Brooks becoming national recruit amidst big junior season
247Sports: Full list of Texas commits set to enroll in January
247Sports: Recapping another busy day on the recruiting trail
247Sports: Tre Johnson is one of the top sophomores in the country
Inside Texas: Recruiting: NIL impact, S’Maje Burrell
Inside Texas: Wednesday: A week out from National Signing Day
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Oklahoma goes all in with Brent Venables, but it’s a gamble
Our Daily Bears: Baylor calls for gold-out at Sugar Bowl
Our Daily Bears: What the Great Resignation means for college football
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders survive in overtime against Tennessee at Madison Square Garden
Frogs O’ War: The first Texas QB to sign with TCU since 2017? It’s primed to happen next week.
Frogs O’ War: TCU finds its defensive coordinator in Tulsa’s Joseph Gillespie
Cowboys Ride For Free: Knowles to become Ohio State’s defensive coordinator
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s Basketball: Extended CyHawk preview
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks cruise past UTEP
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Mavericks are paying now for a decade’s worth of sins
SB Nation: Nothing can prepare you for how cringe Lincoln Riley’s USC introduction was
SB Nation: When would be the best time for Steph Curry to break the three-point record?
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s soccer alum Julia Grosso signed with Juventus Women.
A former Longhorn is going to Italy @GrossoJulia has officially signed on with @JuventusFCWomen https://t.co/9TSdTaf2so— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) December 8, 2021
Loading comments...