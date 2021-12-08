Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas target Quinn Ewers reportedly set for Saturday campus visit

The whole college football world wants a piece of true freshman Quinn Ewers.

You know the story – the wunderkind from Texas’ Southlake Carroll High School graduated a year earlier, enrolled with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and is now set to transfer.

But where? That’s the question at hand for the Texas Longhorns.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Ewers is set to visit Texas on Saturday.

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021

Texas women’s soccer alum Julia Grosso signed with Juventus Women.