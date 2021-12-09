Longhorn Republic Podcast: Prepping for Seton Hall

The Texas Longhorns are heading to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates as a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, hoping to bring the Big 12 to a 4-4 tie in the annual battle of the conferences. The Pirates are riding a four-game win streak heading into the matchup, but lost their last game against a ranked team - falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 79-76 two weeks ago. How do the Longhorns match up against the streaking Pirates and what can Texas do to come out of Newark with a win?

We also dive in on all of the postseason awards handed out to Longhorn athletes and check in on the Longhorns in the NFL before closing out the show with our entertainment recommendations of the week.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )