Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas alum DeShon Elliot primes the Quinn Ewers recruiting effort

The entirety of the Texas Longhorns nation want one guy: Quinn Ewers.

You could see as much if you’ve logged into social media lately. We are no exceptions.

In fact, the recruiting effort to bring Ewers to Austin is stretching beyond the program’s current boundaries, in that former players are also recruiting Ewers on social media.

Take former Longhorn and Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott for example:

@QuinnEwers bring a Big12 title and a Natty to Austin bro!!!!! — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) December 8, 2021

As they say, it takes a village.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: The offense is there, but what about defense for Texas?

247Sports: The Brew: A brief Quinnermission to bring you some other Longhorn updates

Inside Texas: NIL and pandora’s box

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 7 Texas Basketball travels to face No. 23 Seton Hall in the Big 12-Big East Battle

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Prepping for Seton Hall

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend

247Sports: Class of 2023 forward Keanu Dawes is on the rise

247Sports: Nick at Nite: Houston-area recruiting scoop one week out from early signing day

Inside Texas: On3’s No. 50 overall prospect Brenen Thompson talks Texas, recruiting

Inside Texas: Surprise visits in store for 4-star OL Neto Umeozulu?

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian makes in-home visit with coveted 4-star OL Kam Dewberry

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Thoughts on why you should wear gold to the Sugar Bowl

Our Daily Bears: Honors continue to come in for Jalen Pitre

Frogs O’ War: TCU 76, Utah 62: Frogs use the fast break, tough defense to overwhelm Utes

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: It’s great to have Venables back

The Smoking Musket: TBT returns to West Virginia

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Anthony Johnson Jr. returns for one more year at Iowa State

Bring On The Cats: Not meant to be: K-State falls 64-63 to Marquette

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the Cowboys lucked into one of the best edge rushers in the game with Micah Parsons

SB Nation: Kyle Kuzma’s contributions to the Wizards are no joke

SB Nation: The Broncos may have Russell Wilson on their minds for 2022

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Rumor has it that Quinn Ewers is set to make his transfer decision on Monday.

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021

One word: wow.