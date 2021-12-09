Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas alum DeShon Elliot primes the Quinn Ewers recruiting effort

The entirety of the Texas Longhorns nation want one guy: Quinn Ewers.
You could see as much if you’ve logged into social media lately. We are no exceptions.
In fact, the recruiting effort to bring Ewers to Austin is stretching beyond the program’s current boundaries, in that former players are also recruiting Ewers on social media.
Take former Longhorn and Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott for example:
@QuinnEwers bring a Big12 title and a Natty to Austin bro!!!!!— DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) December 8, 2021
As they say, it takes a village.
- Rumor has it that Quinn Ewers is set to make his transfer decision on Monday.
Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers is scheduled to visit Texas on Saturday, according to sources close to the situation. Ewers is deciding between Texas & Texas Tech, but TCU was recently eliminated. Those close to the situation hope Ewers decides by Monday.— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 8, 2021
- One word: wow.
How bad did LSU want Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher? In late November, LSU was prepared to offer Fisher an 8-year, $125 million deal - $13 million/year - to come to LSU, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Those numbers earlier reported by @billyliucci— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021
