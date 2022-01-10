Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former TCU HC Gary Patterson was reportedly in Austin over the weekend

Orangebloods reports that Former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who was relived of his duties late last year after 21 years with the program, was in Austin over the weekend with Texas Longhorns staff, with whom he toured the program’s facilities.

Multiple sources have confirmed that former TCU head coach Gary Patterson was in Austin today meeting with the #Hookem staff and touring the #Longhorns football facilities. Patterson is a strong candidate to join the UT staff in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/hG3kzvsoZq — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 8, 2022

It’s been rumored for a while now that Patterson might join the Texas staff in a defensive analyst capacity. And with the latest developments, that now seems somewhat likely.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas women bounce back after loss, bounce UTRGV in last-minute game

Dallas Morning News: Will they, won’t they: CFP expansion and the back-and-forth between conference commissioners

Dallas Morning News: 3 Texas players exceeding expectations so far this season: Disu thriving since return from injury

247Sports: Morning Brew: Job posting sheds some light on what Gary Patterson could be doing at Texas

247Sports: The Stampede: What’s left and what’s ahead for the Texas coaches

247Sports: Sources: Role at Texas likely for former TCU coach Gary Patterson

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: A new day; Gary Patterson’s likely role; 2023 recruiting

Inside Texas: Monday: Justin Tucker, the best to ever kick a football

Inside Texas: Several Texas Longhorns ranked in On3’s NIL 100

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 14 Texas upset by Oklahoma State, 64-51

Texas transfer WR target Isaiah Neyor commits to Tennessee

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

Former Texas TE Jared Wiley commits to TCU

4-star S Larry Turner-Gooden signs with Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Turner-Gooden’s commitment continues rebuild of Texas secondary

247Sports: Recruiting notes from All-American Bowl National Combine check-in

Inside Texas: Humidor: Portal talk, two unlikely early enrollees, finishing off high school recruiting

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Flagler ignites for 22 as Bears beat Frogs 76-64

Frogs O’ War: TCU signee Kyron Chambers starred at the All American Bowl

Frogs O’ War: TCU Basketball star Mike Miles’ x-rays negative

Frogs O’ War: Frogs score a pair of big commitments in a family affair

Frogs O’ War: Baylor 76, TCU 64: Frogs run out of steam against No. 1 Bears

Frogs O’ War: Texas TE transfer Jared Wiley chooses TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU charges back to conquer No. 11 Iowa State, 79-66

The Smoking Musket: Travis Trickett to become OC at USF

The Smoking Musket: Looking at the 2022 QB race

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State lets one slip away, loses to Oklahoma 79-66

Bring On The Cats: Final: West Virginia 71, Kansas State 68

Bring On The Cats: Official: Collin Klein promoted to full-time OC

Rock Chalk Talk: Red Raiders upset Kansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Bears fire GM Ryan Pace after 7 seasons

SB Nation: The chaotic ending of Raiders-Chargers had everyone questioning a timeout

SB Nation: The Ravens gave Ben Roethlisberger the anti-tribute only Baltimore could

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas softball senior Janae Jefferson earned a sport on the USA Softball National Team.

This summer, Texas senior Janae Jefferson will be wearing red, white and blue instead of burnt orange.



https://t.co/UmmkA8bf3x — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) January 7, 2022

Kentucky Wildcats volleyballer Madi Skinner will transfer to Texas.