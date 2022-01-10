Texas transfer S target Devonni Reed commits to South Carolina

After entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, former Central Michigan Chippewas safety Devonni Reed committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks over the Texas Longhorns and others on Monday.

Thank you lord ! Let’s rock pic.twitter.com/kw6CwVECmw — Devonni Reed (@D5REED) January 10, 2022

Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin were among the schools to offer Reed, who was a four-year starter at Central Michigan and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The offer from Texas confirmed the interest of head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in adding experienced depth at the safety position after losing BJ Foster, Chris Adimora, and Tyler Owens to the transfer portal and Brenden Schooler to graduation.

The Longhorns have signed multiple prospects in the 2022 class who could contribute early if Texas doesn’t add an experienced player from the transfer portal, including Bryan Allen Jr., Larry Turner-Gooden, Austin Jordan, and Xavion Brice.

Junior Jerrin Thompson is the only safety currently on the roster with starting experience.