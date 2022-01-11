No. 21 Texas attempts to bounce back against scrappy Oklahoma

After dropping their first game in Big 12 conference play, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (12-3, 2-1) return to action in Austin hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (12-3, 2-1).

Boasting the same record as Texas, first-year head coach Porter Moser and the Sooners are coming off a double-digit win over No. 11 Iowa State last week.

Oklahoma ranks in the top-40 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency and is 2-1 against Top 25 teams this season, with their lone loss coming to No. 1 Baylor on the road.

Tanner Groves leads the Sooners with 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, presenting an interesting challenge for the Longhorns down low. The Eastern Washington transfer can score from anywhere on the floor and OU loves to use him in the pick and roll.

Their backcourt is led by senior guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, both averaging double-figure points per game. Gibson loves to shoot from three-point land, averaging about seven attempts per game but shooting a respectable 38.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. Central, there has yet to be any news of more players missing tonight's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Texas is coming off a 65-51 loss to Oklahoma State and played without forward Tre Mitchell, who will not be available again on Tuesday. The Cowboys garnered 16 more trips to the free-throw line than the Horns, an issue of concern all season for Texas.

Chris Beard and the Longhorns have attempted 237 free throws this season, ranking them 201st in the nation in that category. After winning their first two games in Big 12 play, albeit against a pair of teams hit hard by COVID-19 protocols, Texas was outplayed in the second half by Cowboys and outscored by 11 points.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:30 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are 6.5-point favorites over the Sooners, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.