Longhorn Republic Podcast: Trying to diagnose the offensive struggles

Texas Longhorns had an up-and-down week on the hardwood, both the men and the women - splitting the week 1-1.

On the men’s side, Texas started the week with a big win over the Kansas State Wildcats, but went to Stillwater and fell flat, falling 64-51 in an abysmal shooting performance. Just two players hit double-figures for the Longhorns, Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones, turning in an 8-27 performance from the floor.

The ladies did not fare much better in their conference matchup, falling 74-61 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, thanks in large part to a 23-point performance from Vivian Gray. Tech went to the line early and often, capitalizing on nearly every opportunity from the charity stripe. Their early-season matchup with the Baylor Bears had to be rescheduled, so they took on UT-Rio Grande Valley and made the most of the matchup.

