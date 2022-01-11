Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams seems likely to land at USC

Crystal ball projections are abound for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams, who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, to land with the USC Trojans and his former head coach and recruiter, Lincoln Riley. That, of course, was to be expected.

Can confirm that Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal.



With Dart exiting USC, all signs are pointing towards top transfer QB Caleb Williams joining his former coach at USC. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) January 10, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball freshman Jaylon Tyson is transferring to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.