Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams seems likely to land at USC

Crystal ball projections are abound for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams, who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, to land with the USC Trojans and his former head coach and recruiter, Lincoln Riley. That, of course, was to be expected.
Can confirm that Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal.— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) January 10, 2022
With Dart exiting USC, all signs are pointing towards top transfer QB Caleb Williams joining his former coach at USC.
Texas transfer S target Devonni Reed commits to South Carolina
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Trying to diagnose the offensive struggles
- Texas men’s basketball freshman Jaylon Tyson is transferring to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Committed❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkmcXNnyhs— jaylontyson_ (@jaylontyson) January 10, 2022
- Texas men’s basketball has fallen out of the AP Top 20 ahead of a matchup tonight against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Red River Rivalry #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rHgkRSwgOW— #21 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 11, 2022
