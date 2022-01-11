Texas Orange-White game set for April 23

The Texas Longhorns will wrap up spring practice under head coach Steve Sarkisian with the Orange-White game on April 23, the school announced on Tuesday. The free event will be part of the first-ever “Made in Austin Weekend” that is set to include a number of fan experiences, including live music, specialty food and beverage options, and live art installations.

The spring game, held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, is the 15th spring practice and will be the first look at the 2022 team before it opens the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Sept. 3. Alabama comes to Austin the following weekend, marking one of the biggest home non-conference games in recent school history.

Texas baseball is also set to hose Baylor at UFCU Disch-Falk Field during “Made in Austin Weekend.”

The school plans to release more details about the events surrounding the spring game in the near future, including updates on Bevo Blvd, Longhorn City Limits, Smokey’s Midway, and Hook ‘Em Hangout.