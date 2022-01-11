Report: Former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams taking official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have yet to land an impact wide receiver from the NCAA transfer portal, but managed to get one on campus on Tuesday as former Oklahoma Sooners receiver Mario Williams is taking an official visit to Austin.

The No. 7 ranked transfer, according to @247SportsPortal, currently has five Crystal Ball Predictions in favor of USC. pic.twitter.com/DDS2zUj2pe — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) January 12, 2022

Currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the transfer portal and the top-ranked receiver, according to the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, the playmaker was thought to be a lock to join his former head coach with the USC Trojans. That may still be the case with five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the Trojans the day before his visit to Austin, but the Longhorns have an opportunity to give him the hard sell now that he is on campus.

During his freshman with the Sooners, Williams appeared in 11 of 13 games for the Sooners, putting up 380 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. As a recruit, Williams was a four-star receiver, the No. 43 player overall, and the No. 4 wide receiver in the country.

If Williams does shock the analysts and joins the Longhorns, he will be the fourth member of the wide receiver room ranked in the top 100 players in their recruiting class — joining Jordan Whittington, Xavier Worthy, and Brennen Thompson on that list.

Texas needs to find immediate impact players at receiver, with Worthy accounting for 28.5 percent of the Longhorns’ receptions and 36 percent of their receiving yards in 2021.