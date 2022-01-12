Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Alabama fans miss former OC Steve Sarkisian after CFP loss to Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are seriously missing their former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian – who, as you know, leads the Texas Longhorns these days – after a disappointing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship. Current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien served up a lopsided offensive turnout Monday night. Alabama fans, of course, took to the social media to express their concerns post-game.

It looked a little bit like this:

Surprising that #Alabama hasn't used any of the speed motion that was so successful with DaVonte Smith last year.



Difference in Bill O'Brien vs. Steve Sarkisian. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 11, 2022

Olympian Jordan Larson will join Texas volleyball as an assistant coach.

Three-time Olympian Jordan Larson is joining the Longhorns volleyball staff. https://t.co/8NdweCq37p — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) January 12, 2022