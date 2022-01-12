Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Alabama fans miss former OC Steve Sarkisian after CFP loss to Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are seriously missing their former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian – who, as you know, leads the Texas Longhorns these days – after a disappointing loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship. Current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien served up a lopsided offensive turnout Monday night. Alabama fans, of course, took to the social media to express their concerns post-game.
It looked a little bit like this:
Surprising that #Alabama hasn't used any of the speed motion that was so successful with DaVonte Smith last year.— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 11, 2022
Difference in Bill O'Brien vs. Steve Sarkisian.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Alabama’s loss maybe offers hope to UT
Austin American-Statesman: Texas trying to position itself in congested Big 12 race
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Oklahoma: Andrew Jones’ 22 points lead Longhorns to comfortable win
247Sports: Texas lands in 247Sports way-too-early Top 25 poll for 2022
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 21 Texas beats Oklahoma soundly in 66-52 win
Report: Former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams taking official visit to Texas
Texas Orange-White game set for April 23
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Four-star Micah Bell discusses Texas offer, potential official visit destinations
247Sports: Texas signees impress during All-American Bowl
247Sports: Four-star 2023 ATH Rodney Gallagher talks Texas offer
247Sports: Mike at Night: Transfer portal heating up for Longhorns
247Sports: Four-star OL Isaiah Robinson dives into heavily-involved schools in his recruitment
Inside Texas: Late night recruiting: Brooks brothers & new prediction entered for Texas
Inside Texas: Four-star WR Ashton Cozart to visit Texas and Oklahoma
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Bears struggle to find their shot, Tech wins 65-62
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech goes bear hunting
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State drops first game of road trip to West Virginia
The Smoking Musket: Jalen Bridges leads West Virginia past Oklahoma State, ties career-high
The Smoking Musket: 2021 Defensive Review: Part two - advanced stats
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State falls short in final seconds at Kansas
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Nick Saban to the Dolphins: A brilliant concept nobody has considered
SB Nation: The Raptors mascot got put in timeout for distracting Devin Booker during free throws
SB Nation: New York Giants head coach search: Who could be on the Giants’ radar?
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Olympian Jordan Larson will join Texas volleyball as an assistant coach.
Three-time Olympian Jordan Larson is joining the Longhorns volleyball staff. https://t.co/8NdweCq37p— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) January 12, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 7pm Central.
We ready https://t.co/c1WmIipMSk #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/OeDKc5zI3x— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 12, 2022
Loading comments...