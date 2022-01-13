Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers named among potential 2022 breakouts

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who graduated from high school a year early to enroll with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to Texas, is among 247Sports’ potential 2022 breakouts. From 247Sports: “After one season with the Buckeyes, Ewers elected to transfer back to the school he originally committed to. With the Longhorns, he’ll play under offensive guru Steve Sarkisian. With the combination of Sarkisan’s offense and running back Bijan Robinson, 2022 could be set up for success for the former five-star prospect. Texas could really open up Ewers’ talent and put him on the map right away.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Ranking college football’s 21st century champs: Where does Texas stand?
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Andrew Jones’ all-court game keys Texas’ win over Oklahoma
Austin American-Statesman: After Coody twins break their arms, Texas focuses on spring
247Sports: The Insider: Gary Patterson, Ochaun Mathis, a facilities update and more
247Sports: Andrew Jones delivers exactly what UT needed against OU
Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Scouting new portal options
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas Orange-White game set for April 23
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Crystal Ballin: New Transfer Portal prediction in for Longhorns
247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Morning notes on transfer portal targets
247Sports: Mike at Night: Transfer portal activity heating up for the Longhorns
247Sports: Recruiting Retrospective: Jaylon Guilbeau
247Sports: Heat Check: Looking at which prospects Texas has made progress with in 2023 class
Inside Texas: Picks for Texas Longhorns transfer portal targets from college coaching sources
Inside Texas: Notes on Texas Longhorns transfer portal prospects
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Bears falter late in Norman
Frogs O’ War: Baugh da BOOM! Damion’s late 3 caps a furious Frog rally as TCU basketball beats Kansas State 60-57
Frogs O’ War: TCU DE Ochaun Mathis enters transfer portal
The Smoking Musket: What can Mountaineer Nation expect from new OC Graham Harrell?
The Smoking Musket: Jalen Bridges leads West Virginia past Oklahoma State, ties career-high
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State falls short in final seconds at Kansas
Bring On The Cats: Wildcats choke away opportunity: TCU 60, K-State 57
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: A minor league mascot’s Twitter takeover ended when a pickle showed his junk
SB Nation: Tom Brady’s new clothing line is so Tom Brady it hurts
SB Nation: Kyrie Irving could play in home games through a loophole. The Nets shouldn’t let it happen
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 13 Texas women’s basketball fell to the Kansas Jayhawks last night.
Final in Austin#HookEm pic.twitter.com/y9Miom5sHb— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 13, 2022
Loading comments...